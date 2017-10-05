Water supply resumes in Musoma

By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke news@tz.nationmedia.com

Musoma. Water supply in Musoma Municipal Council has resumed after residents went without it for two days from Monday this week. That was after Tanzania National Electricity Supply Company (Tanesco) in Mara Region disconnected power at the municipal council’s water supply plant.

Tanesco reached the decision of disconnecting water after the Musoma Water Supply Authority (Muwasa) failed to pay more than Sh400 million it owed Tanesco in power tariffs.

Regional Tanesco Manager Edward Kweka said they had decided to disconnect power after Muwasa failed to implement what had been agreed upon through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed between Muwasa and Tanesco.

He noted that the MoU was signed on October 3 this year and the main objective was to ensure Muwasa paid what it owed Tanesco.

"They were supposed to settle their bills along with Sh20 million every month to reduce the amount they owed us, but it was not done and that's why we issued them with a seven-day notice on the intention to disconnectpower and on Monday this week we disconnected it," he explained.

Because of that the Mara regional commissioner decided to intervene in the issue by holding a joint meeting between Tanesco and Muwasa so that they could discuss and come up with a solution and resume water supply to the regional hospital and Musoma Prison and to residents.

The meeting was chaired by the RC, Dr Charles Mlingwa, and finally Tanesco agreed to reconnect power as the Muwasa promised to do something about their unsettled power bills.

Muwasa Managing Director Said Gantala told The Citizen that his office had failed to settle their outstanding power bills.