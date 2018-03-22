Tanesco given ultimatum to endTanesco woes at Mbagala, Kigamboni

By Elizabeth Edward @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Temeke. The minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani has served the Tanesco manager in Temeke District, Mr Alex Adam, with a 14-day ultimatum to ensure that the worn out infrastructures at Mbagala and Kigamboni are replaced.

Dr Kalemani issued the directive on Thursday, March 22, after visiting a power cooling station at Mbagala.

The minister said the government had made a great stride in trying to end power outage in the area by setting up the centre, adding that he did not want to hear about power cuts anymore.

"I don’t want to hear about the same complaint at Mbagala and Kigamboni. Power is available and you have assured me that it is sufficient. When reports of power outage come to me, they should be technical. I want all worn out poles and faulty transformers be replaced in two weeks," he said.

Dr Kalemani also directed that sufficient power be transmitted to plants so that they can facilitate production.