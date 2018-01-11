Tanesco issues four-day ultimatum of bill defaulters

By Gladys Mbwiga @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) has issued a four-day ultimatum to bill defaulters to settle their debts or face legal action including disconnection.

According to a statement released on Thursday, January 11, the defaulters have tomorrow January 12 to 14 to pay all the debts they owe Tanesco.

Tanesco warned that those who would not obey, they will their houses being disconnected from service.

Furthermore, the defaulters risk being taken to court for further legal action.

Such a campaign was also issued last year around March after an order from President John Magufuli directing Tanesco to disconnect power to all defaulters.