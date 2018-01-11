Thursday, January 11, 2018

Tanesco issues four-day ultimatum of bill defaulters

 

According to a statement released on Thursday, January 11, the defaulters have tomorrow January 12 to 14 to pay all the debts they owe Tanesco.

By Gladys Mbwiga @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) has issued a four-day ultimatum to bill defaulters to settle their debts or face legal action including disconnection.

Tanesco warned that those who would not obey, they will their houses being disconnected from service.

Furthermore, the defaulters risk being taken to court for further legal action.

Such a campaign was also issued last year around March after an order from President John Magufuli directing Tanesco to disconnect power to all defaulters.

The unpaid debt impairs Taneso capacity to implement key projects as well as hindering them from carrying on their day to day activities

