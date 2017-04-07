Friday, April 7, 2017

Tanesco suffers pole vandalism

 

Farmers are being accused of pulling down the treated poles to steal stay rods and base plates, which they use to tie their cattle to ploughs and carts.

By By Geofrey Kimani TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Vandalism of electricity poles in Magu District has cost the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) over Sh40 million in the past three months alone, officials have said.

Mr Martin Kilenga, the Tanesco district manager, said on Wednesday scrap metal dealers are also responsible for the “worrying” rise in vandalism.

“The total cost for a complete base plate and stay rod system on a single electricity pole is Sh1.2 million; so far, over six poles have been vandalised and their stay rods and base plates destroyed, resulting in additional maintenance cost of at least Sh7 million per pole,” he said.

In Mwandimwa, Kahangara and Bukandwe villages, some of the most affected areas, vandalism has led to regular power outages.

Tanesco public relations manager in the region Flaviana Moshi said the loose poles in these areas are also now a threat to life.

Recently, a Magu primary court, sentenced a resident of Mwandimwa village, Joshua Juma, to one year in prison after he was found guilty of vandalising an electricity pole. He was said to have committed the crime on 25 January, in contravention of section 265 of the penal code.

