Tanga, Yangzhou agree on ‘sister cities’ arrangements

By Burhani Yakub @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga. Yangzhou residents in China’s Jiangdu district are expected to transfer skills in social, business and education activities to their Tanga counterparts in Tanzania after signing a cooperation agreement to become ‘sister cities.’

The agreement was inked in Tanga on Friday, January 19 this year after a delegation of leaders and businessmen from China signed the cooperation understanding with their Tanga ‘counterparts.’

The Yangzhou mayor, Mr Zhang Tong, signed the agreement on behalf of Yangzhou city, while the Tanga city executive director, Daud Mayeji, inked the document on behalf of the Tanzanian city on the Indian Ocean coastline.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Mr Tong said the Chinese were attracted and impressed by the country’s fifth-phase government of President John Magufuli.

“Also, we have been attracted by the support and cooperation we received from the region and district leaders as well as the residents when we were seeking investment space for a cement firm by Sinoma-Hengya (T) Building,” he said.

“Through this cooperation, Tanga residents will have the opportunity to visit Yangzhou city. Likewise, people from China will be scheduled to visit Tanzania – a move that will benefit both sides socially and technically, as well as in the areas of business and sports.”

For his part, Mr Mayeji expressed pleasure after representatives of the two cities signed the agreement, pledging to render the requisite cooperation in implementing the agreement.

Commenting on the matter, the Tanga regional commissioner, Mr Martine Shigela – who witnessed the signing – said the agreement is a good move regarding implementation of Tanzania’s industrialization strategy.