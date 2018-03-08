Tanzania: Cement maker given two weeks to address dust pollution

By The Citizen Reporter @ThecItizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has instructed Twiga Cement to control dust emissions from its facilities so that people living in the neighbourhood would not be affected.

Deputy Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Mr Kangi Lugola, sounded the directive during his tour of the factory on Wednesday, March 7.

The deputy minister was accompanied by officials from the National Environment Management Council (Nemc).

He issued the directive following complaints by residents in the neighbourhood who claimed they were suffering from dust pollution caused by activities at the cement factory.