Tanzania: City centre-destined rapid buses resume services

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Usafiri Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Udart) buses have resumed transport to and from the City Centre via Morogoro Road following a brief suspension earlier Friday morning, March 16.

A statement--signed by Udart’s Communications department head Deus Bugaywa—released today says operations in the suspended route including Morocco to Gerezani and Kivukoni and Kimara to Gerezani and Kivukoni resumed at 9am.

“The company would like to inform the general public that transport has resumed after it was suspended from 5am,” reads part of the statement. The firm also apologized to the public for inconvenience caused.

Udart operation was suspended at 5am Friday from Morocco and Kimara to Gerezani and Kivukoni due to floods at the Jangwani Valley.

Water from River Msimbazi covered the entire bridge rendering the area risky to cross. This caused huge traffic jam. Many city

residents failed to get to their destinations on time due to lack of transport.