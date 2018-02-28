Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Tanzania: Court fails to hear a case facing former mineral commissioner

 

In Summary

Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) attorney told the court to arrange another date for preliminary hearing since they have prepared their statement.

Advertisement
By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTz hjumanne@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A case facing former mineral commissioner Ally Samaje has been adjourned to March 28 after the prosecution presented a statement for preliminary hearing.

Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) attorney told the court to arrange another date for preliminary hearing since they have prepared their statement.

Mr Samaje was arraigned for the first time on February 9.

He faces two counts relating to provision of mining licences and areas to two companies, Tanzanite One Mining and State Mining Corporation.

He denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Victoria Nongwa. He was granted bail on conditions of securing two reliable sureties, who each signed a bond of Sh50 million.

The Court ordered the accused not to leave the country without obtaining its permission.


advertisement

In The Headlines

4  hours ago

Dr Shein makes minor cabinet reshuffle

President of Revolution Government of Zanzibar Dr Ali Mohamed Shein on Wednesday February 28 made

5  hours ago

Police bans Lwakatare meetings in Bukoba

Police Force in Bukoba has asked, Bukoba Urban Member of Parliament Wilfred Lwakatare to postpone

  • News
    TRCA bans broadcasting of 13 local songs  
  • News
    MCL calls for support for disappeared journalist's family  
  • News
    Committee formed to look into hurdles of cross-border trading  
  • News
    Tanzania’s population projected at 54.2 million  