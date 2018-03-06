Tanzania: Hides, skins dealers ask govt to lift export ban

By Bahati Chume @ThecitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Siha. Leather dealers in Siha District, Kilimanjaro Region, have asked the government to lift the ban on export of the product to boost their businesses.

Speaking to The Citizen at different occasions, the dealers expounded that they were currently incurring losses due to lack of market.

Mr Zakaria Materu, a dealer, told The Citizen that he was now very vulnerable to poverty and hunger as he no longer made any meaningful business.

''Since 2015, I have not secured any deal. I ask the government to lift the ban so that we’ll revive and develop the local hides and skins industry,” he said.

He explained that before the ban, traders from Kenya used to purchase hides and skins from Tanzania at a price range of between Sh5,000 and Sh8,000 per piece.

Another dealer, Mr Lasteck Gideon, urged the government to put in place circumstances that will allow exportation of the products, a move he said would help the country gain in terms of revenue.

''There is this ban for export. At the same time, no one is buying the products locally. We are losing. The country is losing. We are suffering, let the government lift the ban to help us,” he said.