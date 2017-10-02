Tanzania, Hungary sign cooperation contract in education sector

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Hungary have signed a three-year cooperation contract in the education sector.

The event took place in Budapest, Hungary, at the weekend. The government of Tanzania was represented by Minister of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, and Hungarian Minister for Human Capacities, Dr Laszolo Palskovics.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, the contact will come into effect from January 1t next year and will see 30 Tanzanians getting higher learning education scholarships from 2018 to 2020.

The scholarships will involve 10 chances for undergraduate programmes in agriculture, engineering natural sciences and economics.

“There will be also 15 chances for Master’s degree in agriculture, engineering, economics and natural sciences, five scholarships for PhD studies in areas that will be suggested by the government of Tanzania,” reads part of the statement from the ministry.

Tanzania will receive Hungarian post graduate students pursuing Master’s degree, who will come for a one-month exchange programme in local universities.

Speaking at the event, Prof Ndalichako thanked the Hungarian government for its support and passed the greetings from President John Magufuli.

According to her, Hungary has increased scholarships for Tanzanians from 10 last year to 30 from next year.