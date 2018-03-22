Tanzania: Two held for online mobilisation of demos

By By HabelChidawali @TheCitizenTz news@tz,ntionmedia.com

Dodoma. Police in Dodoma are holding two people for allegedly using online platforms to mobilise unauthorised demonstrations.

According to the police, one of the suspects is an employee with the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) who is resident of Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam, and other is a farmer based in Bahi District. Their names have been withheld.

This was said on Wednesday, March 21, by Dodoma Regional Police Commander Giles Muroto, adding that they were mobilising the unauthorised demos for April 26, this year.

“The Police will continue arresting those who will be involved or dare to mobilise the illegals gatherings as doing so is a total breach of peace,” said the RPC.