Tanzania Lutherans stand by new Katiba call in Easter message

By Jesse Mikofu @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Mwanza. The Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) Diocese of Lake Victoria has reiterated the need for Tanzania to have a constitution, saying reviewing the mother law is what a majority of Tanzanians demand.

Reading the recent Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) Easter message at Imani Makongoro Church on behalf of Auxiliary Bishop, Rev Oscar Lema, a faithful, who declined to be named, said rewriting the constitution will harmonize and strengthen peace among people.

“Why is it taking too long for the government to revive the process of rewriting the constitution? The government must abide by what people want,” he said as he read the recent Easter message that was prepared by 27 Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) bishops.

The Easter message by ELCT bishops has been widely discussed across various corners in the country, prompting the church’s leader, Archbishop Fredrick Shoo to issue a clarification.

Speaking to the Masama-Kati congregation in Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region, during prayers on Sunday last week (March 25), Dr Shoo – who is also the Bishop of ECLT’s North Diocese – said ELCT will not remain silent, and will in fact comment on anything happening in the country that’s “against the will of God.”

“When we were fasting, we asked God to give us a special message which would help the nation. So, we can’t remain silent when there’s something that needs to be communicated to our believers and the nation as whole.”

In that regard, he confirmed that the ELCT Easter message has the same issues that were addressed in the recent message by Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC).

“What I’d like to ask Tanzanians and Christians in particular is that they should receive this message in a cordial manner. They should listen to it, think about it, take it to heart – and praise the Lord God for giving us eyes and the soul to know what He is telling us about our country,” Dr Shoo said.

“We should put aside our ideological differences and ask God what He’d like to tell us about our beloved country Tanzania,” he said, noting that religious leaders must always respect God, and act in recognition of their God-given ability.

“We do what we are doing because we love our country Tanzania, so God help us,” Dr Shoo said – taking the opportunity to call upon certain politicians and political parties to stop dividing Tanzanians.