Tanzania's Mahiga impressed by Israel's Gaza border towns

By By The Citizen Reporter news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Mr Augustine Mahiga said on Thursday that he was “mind boggled” by the resilience of Israel’s Gaza border communities during a visit to inaugurate his country's new embassy in Tel Aviv, a report by i24NEWS says.

In an interview with the Israeli international news and current affairs television channel, Mr Mahiga said “it’s quite amazing how the people, the communities in that area have learned to live with that tension.”

“The confidence, the flexibility, the resilience they exhibited just mind boggled me. Because to sleep or not sleep and to got to work and the kids in that kind of environment is very tense ... It’s very unfortunate.”

The news channel reported that the mission's opening comes as the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu places engagement with the resources-rich but largely underdeveloped continent near the top of its foreign policy agenda.

Mr Mahiga visited Israeli communities near the fractious Gaza border during his first trip to Israel as Tanzania's top diplomat and also met with Israeli Prime minister Mr Benjamin Netanyahu. They held talks on bilateral cooperation.

Israeli communities along the border typically bear the brunt of rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled enclave, and in recent weeks have faced a new threat of kites carrying improvised incendiary devices.

Israel maintains severe restrictions on allowing Gazans to the leave the territory, and also restricts a wide range of materials that it says could be used for military purposes. The UN has repeatedly warned of an “explosion” in the strip as it faces soaring unemployment and chronic utilities shortages.

Noting sales from Israel to Gaza of food and other supplies through a border he described as reminiscent of the Berlin Wall, Mahiga said he hopes more can be done to relieve the humanitarian situation there.

“The Israeli government and people and business community have responded to at least ease the pressures but I don’t think this is adequate enough,” the former UN diplomat said to i24NEWS.

“It is a remedial measure and I believe with human ingenuity and a commitment to peace both sides could make that one line of communication yield other positive developments.

Mahiga, who stressed Israel’s right to defend itself, also appeared to question the logic of US President Donald Trump’s decision to exit the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

He said “the whole world” had come to see the agreement as essential to keeping Iran’s nuclear ambitions in check, so “when President Trump said there were serious flaws I wanted to know what are these problems.”

He added that he received “insightful” conversations with Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and other officials on what they see as the deal’s shortcomings.

In March Liberman visited Tanzania on a three-country trip to Africa, where he said that Israel was “pushing” Iranian influence out of the continent.

“Africa has huge potential and Israel as a world leader in advanced technologies has exactly what Africa needs in agriculture, medicine, security, counter-terrorism and border defenses,” he was quoted as saying by Israel’s Tazpit news agency.

“In every [African] country that we have alliances and agreements with, we are pushing Iran out and isolating her.”