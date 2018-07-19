Tanzania PM touts cultural inheritance

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Zanzibar. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has urged leaders to champion the preservation of Tanzania's rich cultural heritage as a major source of national pride and development.

Mr Majaliwa said with more than 120 tribes, Tanzania has a large resource in culture that should be protected and nurtured for posterity.

The premier said this on Wednesday, as he spoke to elders and the people of Makunduchi in Southern Unguja region in Zanzibar after attending the annual Kogwe cultural festival.

“As Ministers and MPs we are obliged to encourage our people to honour and sustain their culture,” he said.

Mr Majaliwa said the government has put in place policies to help promote Tanzania’s cultural values that are critical to development of the people and their surroundings. He said culture plays a critical role in tourism promotion and environmental protection.

"We must be in the forefront of promoting our culture locally and internationally and it is vital that we raise our children to becoming our future cultural ambassadors," he said.

He praised the holding of the festival and said it has been an important peace forum. It was the first time that the PM was attending the ceremony which is indigenous to the people of Makunduchi.

He also asked the people of Makunduchi to continue protecting the environment.

“One of the things that you have impressed me with is the way you have protected your environment. If you were not good enough, these forests would not exist today,” he commended.