Tanzania-US ties to remain strong, says American diplomat

Dar es Salaam. The outcome of the US election in which a billionaire businessman with no political or military background, Mr Donald Trump, defied the odds to win will not change relations between Tanzania and the world’s only superpower, according to a senior American diplomat in Tanzania.

Speaking shortly before Mr Trump was declared the winner of the tight race, US embassy Chargé d’Affaires Virginia Blaser (pictured) said yesterday that relations between Tanzania and the US would stay the way they are – strong.

“Nothing is going to change as far as relations between our two countries are concerned. The US and Tanzania will maintain their close working relations, the outcome of the election notwithstanding,” she said at the residency of the US ambassador in Dar es Salaam where she hosted a number of invited guests who witnessed the announcement of the US election results.

Ms Blaser assured Tanzanians that there was nothing to worry about.

Mr Trump’s victory was a stunning culmination of an explosive, populist and polarising campaign that took relentless aim at the institutions and long-held ideals of American democracy.

Ms Blaser noted that what happened yesterday in the US showed how the country cherishes democracy.

“This election, like many other elections, gave the American people an opportunity to choose their leaders. It is was the people’s day to exercise their right and freedom to vote. The outcome represents what the American people have spoken,” she said.

Ms Blaser added that the US was looking forward to a peaceful transition as it prepares to usher in a new government early next year.

A Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) journalist, who is in the US covering the election, Ms Leah Mushi, said via skype that the election offered a lot of lessons to Tanzania and its people.

“We can draw many lessons from the US election from its preparations, campaigns and actual voting. For instance, candidates here have ample time to campaign, meaning that people also have enough time to listen to candidates and assess them,” she said.

Ms Mushi added that media organisations in the US were free to openly endorse any candidate and the candidates themselves had no problem when they were contacted by any media even if it openly supported rival aspirants.

Asked what the Tanzanian media and journalists could learn from the way US media has covered the election, TBC Director General Ayub Rioba said differences in election coverage were not profound.

“They are ahead of us in technology, but basically what they have been doing does not differ very much from what we are doing during such times only that they are deeper into analysis,” said Dr Rioba.

He noted that in addition to reporting what the candidates say in their campaign speeches, local journalists should develop interest in interrogating promises and come up with in-depth analysis which will help the voters make informed decisions.