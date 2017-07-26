Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Tanzania among top recipients of Japan aid

Chief Representative of Japan International

Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) in Tanzania, Toshio Nagase 

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is third on the high recipients of Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) directed to the Sub Saharan Africa.

Tanzania received $106.1 million (Sh233 billion) in 2015 to emerge in this slot.

This is next to Kenya which received $249.8 million (about Sh550 billion) and Angola $220 million (Sh484 billion).

This was said Wednesday morning in Dar es Salaam by the Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) in Tanzania, Toshio Nagase, at a press conference.

Mr Nagase said the government of Japan is committed to continue assisting Tanzania in different socio-economic sectors by extending grants and loans whenever necessary.

“Our aim to achieve the best value for money in all projects that we’re involved in by bringing out high quality and standard services,” he explained.

He also added that Japan has for years been part of different projects in agriculture, infrastructure, power and energy, health, education and fisheries to name but a few in order to improve the living standards of Tanzanians.

