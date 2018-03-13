Tanzania approves graphite processing plant

Johannesburg. Tanzania has granted Australia’s Magnis Resources approval for a graphite processing plant in a designated special economic zone (SEZ) to process graphite from the Nachu mine in the south east of the country.

Minning Weekly reported this weekend that SEZ- which is under the jurisdiction of the Department of Industry, Trade and Investment - is not subject to changes in the mining legislation promulgated last year.

The SEZ licence for production of value-added graphite products is the only such license to be granted in Tanzania, which is pushing for the implementation of large projects that will add value to the country’s economy and development.

Following the introduction of new mining sector legislation in Tanzania during the second half of 2017, Magnis has continued to progress discussions with the government regarding the development of mining and processing projects.

Those discussions led to Magnis submitting a proposal outlining that the entire Nachu processing plant will operate under a 100 per cent subsidiary, Magnis Technology Tanzania (MTT) in the SEZ licence area, with the products from the SEZ continuing to be advanced graphite products that can be made using Magnis’ proprietary technology.

MTT will own and operate 100 per cent of the company’s processing plant at Nachu under the laws applicable to the SEZ under the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) with the objective of promoting investment in Tanzania.

MTT will initially produce refined jumbo and super jumbo flake products and spheroidal graphite products for the lithium-ion battery market, while Uranex will operate under the laws and regulations applicable to the country’s mining industry under the Ministry of Minerals.

President John Magufuli has set Tanzania on a firm path towards industrial development, with the processing of industrial mineral ores at the top of the industrialisation agenda. In this regard, EPZA CEO Joseph Simbakalia said the authority had been mandated by law to play the critical role of promoting and facilitating the establishment of SEZs to host minerals ore beneficiation industries linked to a value chain of associated downstream industries.