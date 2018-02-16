Tanzania business community picks new leaders

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Business Association (JWT) has picked its new leaders in an election conducted on Wednesday, February 14 in the city.

Mr Silver Kiondo replaces Mr Johnson Minja, as the national chairman of the business community.

Mr Gharib Mohammad was elected the vice-chaiman while Mr Abdallah Mwinyi becomes the news secretary general, a position that was held by Mr Kiondo before.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony in the city, former chairman Minja said the election was fair and he expressed his optimism that the new leader will take the forum to a new height, particularly in pushing agenda of the traders in the country.

"We received representatives from all over the country for this event,” he said after the election, during which he also handed the constitution to the new chairman.

He asked players to give full support to the new leadership.

For his part, Mr Kiondo promised to find long standing solutions to the challenges the business community faces in Tanzania.

He also pledged to foster good working relationship with the government.

"In my leadership, I want to make sure that all within the business community are united, they comply with the laws, particularly in paying the due taxes, and lobby the government for good circumstances for conducting business,” he said.