Tanzania contemplates forming new body to register ICT experts

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government is looking on the possibility of establishing a board that will be responsible for the registration of experts in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The Deputy Minister for Works Transport and Communications, Atashasta Nditiye told the Parliament on Tuesday, 24 April 2018 that enactment of the board would be in line with the country’s National ICT Policy for 2016.

The policy requires the presence of a system that would recognise and develop ICT experts as well as ensuring that they (the experts) were adhering to the ethics of the profession.

“This is also in line with the requirements that established the ICT commission in November 2016 that among other was given power to developing the professional experts,” he said in the Parliament.

He said, with the increased number of recognized ICT experts the government would also benefit more on its development initiatives. They might come up with technological solutions that seek to tap challenges threatening the sector,” said the deputy minister.

The minister made the statement as he was responding to a question by Busekelo MP Atupele Mwakibete as he sought to know if there was any plan to establish a professional board that would recognize the ICT experts.