Thursday, April 19, 2018

Tanzania embarks on 15-year plan to overhaul foreign embassies

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Suzan Kolimba 

In Summary

The deputy minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Suzan Kolimba said implementation of the plan started in the 2017/18 fiscal year.

By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has come up with 15-year plan to build, purchase and overhaul embassy offices in various foreign countries.

Dr Kolimba told the 11th National Assembly in Dodoma on Thursday, April 19, that currently the government is rehabilitating residential houses and offices of Tanzanian embassies in Harare (Zimbabwe), Kampala (Uganda), Beijing (China), Pretoria (South Africa) and Cairo (Egypt).

She said the government was also rehabilitating embassy buildings in Lilongwe (Malawi), Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Washington DC, Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and Muscat (Oman).

She was responding to a question raised in parliament by Member of Parliament for Malindi Constituency, Ally Saleh (CUF) who sought to know if the government was investing in building embassy offices which would be used for potential businesses.

 

