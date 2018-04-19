Tanzania embarks on 15-year plan to overhaul foreign embassies

By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has come up with 15-year plan to build, purchase and overhaul embassy offices in various foreign countries.

The deputy minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Suzan Kolimba said implementation of the plan started in the 2017/18 fiscal year.

Dr Kolimba told the 11th National Assembly in Dodoma on Thursday, April 19, that currently the government is rehabilitating residential houses and offices of Tanzanian embassies in Harare (Zimbabwe), Kampala (Uganda), Beijing (China), Pretoria (South Africa) and Cairo (Egypt).

She said the government was also rehabilitating embassy buildings in Lilongwe (Malawi), Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Washington DC, Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and Muscat (Oman).