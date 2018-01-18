Tanzania fails to tap into its wind energy potential

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is yet to fully exploit its wind energy generating potential, the government has admitted.

The country’s wind energy production potential stands at 500 megawatts but the country has nothing tangible to show as its contribution to the national power grid, according to Energy and Petroleum commissioner Innocent Luoga.

Large scale of wind projects which could have significant renewable energy contribution have not been developed despite high interests from various developers in Njombe and Singida regions.

“We are doing our best to create conducive environment including coming up with relevant policy and regulatory frameworks which will facilitate development of the sub sector,” he said when he graced the Tanzania Wind Conference that attracted more than 80 energy stakeholders from various countries.

The event was organised by Danish Embassy in Tanzania in collaboration with Danish Vestast Company.

As a result, he said, the government was finalising the review of the Grid code in order to incorporate renewable energy resources also established net metering frameworks, the purposely is to ensure all renewable energy is seriously considered into energy portfolio.