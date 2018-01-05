Tanzania-flagged ship seized with 1.6 tonnes of cocaine on board

Dutch naval forces have intercepted a Tanzania-flagged merchant vessel carrying 1,600 kilos of cocaine aboard, according to reports.

The vessel was seized on December 26 but the cocaine was found on December 31 upon thorough inspection, the World Maritime News website reports.

“The suspected vessel was first spotted by an NH-90 helicopter, deployed with the Dutch naval vessel Zr. Ms. Van Speijk, on December 25,” the reports say.

“It was boarded by the US Coast Guard the next day. The officers conducted a search aboard the unnamed merchant vessel but did not find the illegal cargo,” the reports add.

The ship was then escorted to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where another search was undertaken by the USCG law enforcement detachment (LEDET).

“Following a thorough inspection, the officials located 1,600 kilos of cocaine hidden in a space between the fuel tanks aboard the ship on December 31,” according to reports.

The vessel, together with the illegal cargo and its seafarers, was transferred to authorities in the Dominican Republic for further investigation.

Efforts to get the Tanzania Zanzibar International Register of Shipping (TZIRS) that is responsible for registering foreign ships proved futile.

Officials from the ministry of Foreign Affairs were also not available. But The Citizen understands that Tanzania has been accused in the past of flagging foreign ships that, in turn were used to ferry illicit drugs or violate UN sanctions for North Korea and Iran.

Last year the minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Augustine Mahiga was forced to explain Tanzania’s position on North Korea sanctions when ships with Tanzanian flags were found to be used by the recluse’s companies.

In January 2017 TZIRS was obliged to deregister 45 vessels for breach of UN sanctions against North Korea. This happened after the TZIRS had terminated its contract with the Dubai-based Philtex Corporation (Belize) Ltd in October 2014 for breach of contract.