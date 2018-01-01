Tanzania hailed for taking action on global epidemics

Dar es Salaam. The year 2017, saw Tanzania win accolade for taking the lead in putting up strategies to curb global epidemics such as Ebola.

This was after the country launched the National Action Plan for Health Security (Naphs) on September 8 in Dodoma.

According to Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ummy Mwalimu Tanzania volunteered to be the first country to undergo self-evaluation and joint external evaluation of its capacity in responding to global epidemics.

“Following the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the World Health Assembly adopted a revised method of assessment of country’s core capacities to prevent, detect and respond to health emergencies under the International Health Regulations of 2005,’’ said Ms Mwalimu.

Tanzania was assessed using this approach in February 2016. “This has allowed us [as a country] to identify critical gaps within the health system, as well as across other relevant sectors such as animal health, transport, security and so on,’’ she said, when interviewed by The Citizen. Since then, Tanzania has won praises for the initiative. Experts from World Health Organisation (WHO) and other stakeholders in the control of diseases that spread from animals (zoonotic diseases) that spread from animals) commended the country for playing a leading role.

The WHO teamed up in Dar es Salaam with government experts in health, livestock, agriculture and wildlife to discuss ways of controlling zoonotic diseases.

The Officer-in-Charge of the WHO office in Dar es Salaam, Dr Ritha Njau, noted that Tanzania was now better positioned to implement programmes that would control emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases after the country launched the Naphs.