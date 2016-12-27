Tanzania investigates Malawi ‘spies’ reports

By Athuman Mtulya; @mtulya; amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government says it will investigate claims reported by the Malawian media yesterday that eight alleged spies from Tanzania were arrested while trying to illegally enter a uranium mine in the neighbouring country.

Reports of the arrests were first published last Thursday, and the Malawian media yesterday suggested that the eight were spies sent by the Tanzanian government to investigate if the country “is developing nuclear weapons from uranium at Kayerekera mine site in Karonga District”.

The group also allegedly entered Malawi without travel documents, according to reports posted on the nyasatimes.com, blantyrepost.com and maravipost.com websites.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African and International Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, told The Citizen yesterday that he was unaware of the reports and promised to make a follow-up.

“I’m hearing this the first time from you. These are serious allegations. I will make a follow-up this evening. I will get in touch with our embassy there and our intelligence people to see if they know anything about this...these are very serious allegations,” said Dr Mahiga.

The Malawian media quoted anonymous security sources saying some of those arrested had “suspicious” devices, including a “heavy camera”.

“The question is why visit Kayerekera Uranium mine site out of different structures here in the district, and the other thing is that the group are failing to disclose the reason behind their coming. It seems the Tanzanian government thinks that Malawi is preparing something big and it is trying its best to be alert,” said one of the source.

The reports also suggested that “the Tanzanian government is frustrated with Malawi’s position of being unshaken with the issue of Lake Malawi border dispute between the two neighbouring countries.”

But Karonga deputy police spokesperson, Mr George Mlewa, dismissed the border link and uranium allegations allegation when contacted, saying they were treating the suspects as trespassers.

“While our investigation is underway on the matter, I can tell you that we don’t have such information so far...those are just mere rumours,” he said.

Police said villagers at Kayuni village were surprised to see the Tanzanians loitering around the mine.

“When they asked them what they wanted at the mine, they failed to give convincing answers,” said Mr Mlewa.

He said this is when the villagers’ suspicion grew and called the police, who swiftly came and arrested the eight foreigners.

Mr Mlewa said the eight would appear before in court soon to answer charges of criminal trespass, but said the case may change according to evidence that would be obtained through the investigation.

Meanwhile, the suspects were transferred from police custody to Mzuzu prison.