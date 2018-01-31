By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has on Wednesday, January 31, launched Tanzania’s new passport, which is electronic (E-passport).

The travel document, among other things, will enhance national security, control illegal migrants and play a key role in revenue collection.

Dr Magufuli said the new development is part of efforts to improve productivity and simplify service delivery.

He also directed the immigration officers to come up with strategies that deliver results in the control against illegal immigrants, and that hence forth disciplinary measures would be taken against regional immigration officers who fail in their duties.

According to the Head of State, the E-Passport will be available at a cost of Sh150,000 and will be valid for ten years.

"I'm pleased with the changes. This is a job well done by the Immigration Department. You have my support,” said Dr Magufuli.

The project was implemented in collaboration of the government of Ireland and the service provider the US based, HID Company at a cost of $57.82 million (about Sh127.2 billion).

"The implementation started in September 2017, with a view to have the first phase accomplished in January 2018," said the Commissioner General of Immigration (CGI) Dr Anna Makalala in her welcoming note.

According to her, the old passports will be in use until January, 2020.

She said all applicants wishing to acquire the new e- traveling document must have a national identity.

This, according to Dr Makakala, will help to enhance efficiency on issuance of traveling documents.

Speaking at the event, the minister for Home Affairs, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, said his office was determined to improve services by the Immigration department, since it has a crucial role in maintaining peace and security of the country.