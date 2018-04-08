Tanzania marks Karume Day with prayers

By Haji Mtumwa and Deogratius Kamagi @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar/Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar President Ali Mohamed Shein on Saturday led Tanzanians in prayers for Zanzibar’s first president Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume, who was gunned down on April 7, 1972 while at his Kisiwandui office, Unguja Town.

At the same time, President John Magufuli, who was in Arusha joined Tanzanians to commemorate the 46th anniversary since the death of the cofounder of Tanzania.

Other leaders, who attended the prayers in Zanzibar are Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Zanzibar Second Vice-President Seif Ali Idd, Prime Minister Kassim Majawaliwa, former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Zanzibar’s ex-president Amani Abeid Karume and Zanzibar’s former Chief Minister Shamsi Vuai Nahodha.

Zanzibar’s Chief Mufti Sheikh Saleh Omar Kaab was also present during the commemorations.

Other dignitaries who participated in the prayers held in Zanzibar were Mama Fatma Karume, who is wife of the first President of Zanzibar, and the wife of Zanzibar President, Mama Mwanamwema Shein.

Speaking at the event, Mama Karume said her husband, Mzee Karume, despite the fact that he was the president, he still spent quality time with his family.

She said it was always comfortable being in Mzee Karume’s company as he was a jovial and humorous person, something that helped him connect easily with people.

Leaders who attended the prayers and visited the grave of Mzee Karume had an opportunity to put wreaths on it as a sign of respect to the leader.

Meanwhile, during the event, which was live televised, to mark Karume Day yesterday at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium in Arusha, Dr Magufuli described Mzee Karume as a true patriot who dedicated his wisdom and energy to serving the country.

He asked Tanzanians to embrace and continue the vision of Mzee Karume for greater interests of the country.

