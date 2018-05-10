By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitizenTZ news@taz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government said the drought that hit the Eastern, Central and Southern parts of Africa during the 2017/18 season affected Tanzania’s sugar production to 300,399 tonnes from the projected 314,000 tonnes.

Tabling budget estimates for the ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in Parliament on Thursday, May 10, Mr Charles Mwijage who heads the docket said the statistics reflected the situation as at April 20, this year.

“Recognising the country’s increased sugar demand, the government is encouraging investment in new projects and expansion of the current investments in order to sustain the country and sell the surplus outside the country,” he said.

He said the country’s sugar demand stood at 630,000 tonnes annually for domestic sugar and 145,000 tonnes for industrial consumption.

“Sugar for industrial use isn’t produced in the country. The country’s sugar production capacity is 320,000 tonnes annually,” he stated.

According to him, the deficit stood at 165,000 tonnes for domestic sugar and 145,000 for industrial sugar, which are complimented through imports.

He said sugar producing companies were entrusted with the responsibility of importing sugar in order to fill the deficit on conditions that no scarcity of the product would face the country.

The companies were also handed the duty of ensuring growth of sugarcane plantations by 2020 to the extent that the country could satisfy the local demand of sugar.