Tanzania publishes new fees for tourism players

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has announced new fee rates and charges to be paid by tour operators and safari outfitters following the amendment of tourism fees and charges regulation.

According to a statement signed by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Major General Gaudence Milanzi, the amendments have been gazetted in the Government Notice No. 506, December 29, 2017.

He said that for locals or companies whose majority shareholders are citizens owning at least one or three vehicles, they will be required to pay Tanzanian shillings equivalent to $500.

“Those with four up to 10 cars will be required to pay the equivalent of $2,000 and $3,000 for companies with 11 to 50 cars, while those with 51 and more cars, they will pay the fee of $5,000,” he said.

In another development, the PS said that for non-citizens or companies whose majority shareholders are non-citizens, these will pay $5,000 for 10 to 30 cars.

While companies with 31 up to 50 cars will pay $7,500, and those with 51 and more cars will pay $10,000.

He said following the amendment, the existing 2017 business licences for tour operators and safari outfitters have been extended to January 31, 2018 to enable preparations for renewal under the new licence fee structure.

Major General Milanzi said applications for new business licence registration and for tour operators and safari outfitters for this year for both existing and new businesses are currently being received.

“All existing business are required to submit copies of vehicle registration as well as copies of business licence for the year 2017,” he said.