By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) is establishing a guarantee scheme for loans extended to smallholder farmers in efforts to transform their farming from being that of subsistence to commercial.

The state-owned Development Finance Institution (DFI) is now looking for financial institutions that will partner with it in the new scheme which seeks to mitigate credit risk to the agriculture sector, according to a press release published on Thursday, March 1.

Commercial banks can request for the guarantee under the TADB’s Smallholder Farmers Credit Guarantee Scheme (SCGS) when they want to issue a maximum of Sh5 million to an individual smallholder farmer and up to Sh500 million for smallholder farmers’ organisations.

The guarantee to the bank is “aimed at covering 50 per cent of the principal loan defaulted by the borrowers after the eligible bank has followed the procedure laid down in the guarantee framework,” according to the advert calling for expression of interest.

TADB was established to foster delivery of short, medium and long-term credit facilities to develop the agriculture sector in Tanzania.

Apart from transforming the sector, the bank aims to help the country in attaining food self-sufficiency and food security.

Agriculture employs about three-quarters of the working population and contributes nearly 30 per cent to the gross domestic product (GDP).

However, the sector is dominated by smallholder farmers most of who depend on seasonal rains. The sector also still faces a number of challenges, including low productivity, post-harvest losses, low investment and climate-related risks like droughts.