By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The Parliamentary Committee for Lands, Natural Resources and Tourism has directed the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) to work closely with relevant government organs in developing strategies that will help rescue Lake Manyara from drying up.

Lake Manyara, which is a key tourist attraction in the Lake Manyara National, Park is drying over excessive accumulation of sand to the extent of threatening its existence and that of wildlife that depend on the water body.

Lands, Natural Resources and Tourism parliamentary committee chairman Kemilembe Lwota made the call on Wednesday, January 24 when concluding the committee’s visit to the park.

She said Lake Manyara cannot be left with the prevailing situation caused by a number of reasons, including human activities around the lake.

"Although it is true that we have the challenge of climate change, we must take action now. We need to ask ourselves how we should order our priorities when it comes to human economic activities like tourism and agriculture,” she observed.

Earlier, Mtama Member of Parliament Nape Nnauye said Tanapa should involve the private sector in attracting more visitors to the national parks.

"Today, I saw a new type of tourism. This is the one that involves crossing bridges hanging from trees. This is very good creativity,” he said.

For her part, Special Seats MP Grace Kihwelu (Chadema, Kilimanjaro) urged Tanapa to implement directives issued by the committee of covering holes caused by mining in the parks.

Presenting her report, Lake Manyara National Parks chief conservationist Noelia Myonga said initiatives to protect Lake Manyara National Park required participation of various stakeholders including both the government and the public.

Sje said farmers have started new farms around the lake, prompting increased sand accumulation in the lake.