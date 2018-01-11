Tanzania’s tourism receipts still minimal, observes minister

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has admitted that the country still receives little from tourism, hence the need for more efforts to promote Tanzania’s attractions.

Natural Resources and Tourism minister Hamisi Kigwangalla made the observation on Thursday, January 11, when launching a special committee tasked with designing the ‘Destination Tanzania’ brand made up of 21 members.

According to him, even as foreign exchange receipts from tourism reached $2,131.57 million and the number of tourists reached 1,284,279 in 2016 but more efforts should be done in promoting the tourism attractions.

“We’ve a number of tourism attractions but most of them are yet to be known or receive minimal promotion so I want this committee to design a slogan that will explain the attractions available in Tanzania,” he said.

Explained about the destination brand slogan saying it was undertaken in 2013, and the initiative ended up with the brand slogan known as “Tanzania, the Soul of Africa’.

However, the brand was not well received by most stakeholders, hence the decision to continue using the previous slogan, the Land of Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and the Serengeti.

This sector accounts for nearly 25 per cent of total export earnings. It is equally important, to note that in its 6th Tanzania Economic Update entitled unlocking the potential of the tourism Industry for Tanzanians.

The World Bank indicated that tourism revenues for Tanzania could grow from $4.48 billion annually in 2013 to $16 billion annually by 2025.

Speaking on the event, Tanzania Tourist Board managing director Devota Mdachi said the new slogan will go a long way to promote the sector.