Tanzania says all ATCL’s airplanes to arrive by July

By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has reiterated that all the four airplanes it has purchased in the endeavor to tweak the operations for the state-owned Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) will arrive by the end of July this year (2018).

“In short, all the airplanes, purchased by the government, will arrive in the country by the end of July this year,” the director for Tanzania Information Services, Dr Hassan Abas said here on Monday, March 05.

Dr Abas, who doubles as the chief government spokesperson, was briefing journalists on a number of development projects that the government was undertaking.