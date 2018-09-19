Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Tanzania signs 4-year atomic energy framework

 

In Summary

Tanzania signs an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency which seeks to identify priority areas and transfer nuclear technology between member states.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has signed the four year country technical cooperation between a Member State and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The programme, which will be implemented between 2018 and 2022, will identify priority areas, where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

Permanent representative at IAEA Dr James Alex Msekela signed the framework on behalf of Tanzania, while the International Atomic Energy Agency was represented by Mr Dazhu Yang, the deputy director general and head of the department of technical cooperation.

According to a statement issued today by IAEA, the United Republic of Tanzania has been  a  member state since 1976.

The country’s 2018–2022 CPF identifies seven priority areas nuclear radiation safety and security, food and agriculture, health and nutrition, water resources management, energy planning, industrial applications and human resources capacity building.

