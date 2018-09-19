Tanzania signs 4-year atomic energy framework

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has signed the four year country technical cooperation between a Member State and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The programme, which will be implemented between 2018 and 2022, will identify priority areas, where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

Permanent representative at IAEA Dr James Alex Msekela signed the framework on behalf of Tanzania, while the International Atomic Energy Agency was represented by Mr Dazhu Yang, the deputy director general and head of the department of technical cooperation.

According to a statement issued today by IAEA, the United Republic of Tanzania has been a member state since 1976.