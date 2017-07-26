Tanzania support Kuwait in Gulf crisis mediation

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is supporting initiatives taken by Kuwait in mediating and addressing diplomatic crisis after four gulf countries decided to cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Emir of Kuwait HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s is leading the mediation, a statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation indicates.

The diplomatic crisis began in June 5th 2017 when Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt abruptly cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar by withdrawing ambassadors and imposing trade and travel bans.

Through the statement the government calls for unity and stability of the Gulf region. Tanzania emphasized that a solution should be found within the framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

“We are support the initiative of the State of Kuwait that called for the crisis to be resolved through peaceful negotiations… We therefore, appeal to the Gulf Nations to quickly resolve their disputes in peaceful and diplomatic manner,” read a statement in part.