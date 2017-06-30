Tanzania teachers advised to go for house loans

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Tanzania teachers have been challenged to seek loans from financial institutions in order to build their own houses.

The deputy minister of State in the Presidents’ Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, told Parliament on Friday that the government was facing financial constraints and cannot foot the cost of building teachers’ houses.

In his response to a question by Maswa East MP Stanislaus Ngonyo (CCM) who wanted to know the possibility for the government to prepare a special system through which teachers would be issued with loans so that they would spend the money on building their houses, Mr Jafo categorically ruled out such arrangement.

Mr Nyongo said in Maswa District, most primary and secondary school teachers had no houses despite efforts by the local community to assist by building houses for them.

“When will the government supplement such efforts so far demonstrated by some good Samaritans who have been volunteering to build houses for teachers in my constituency?” he asked.

Responding, Mr Jafo said the government was aware that most teachers in the country had no house, and that this was one of the education challenges.

“But this is due to financial constraints. The government wants to ensure that all live in descent house. As the government is working out a plan, it is important that the teachers seek for loans from financial institutions and use the money to build their own houses,” he said.