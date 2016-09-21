Tanzania to discuss corruption on World Peace Day

Dodoma. The United Nations (UN) has organised a special meeting to discuss how Tanzania can deter from corruption so as to spur social-economic development.

The meeting to be graced by Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Mr Jordan Rugimbana, is one of the events lined up to mark the World Peace Day on Wednesday.

Tanzania joins other countries on Wednesday to mark World Peace Day, and Dodoma has been picked to host the event at the national level.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the Information Officer at the UN Information Centre Ms Stella Vuzo, said the theme of this year is ‘Eradicate Corruption, Maintain Peace’

She said, “Tanzania is widely known for its impressive background on maintaining peace and solidarity. We have decided to mark this special day here, not only to support the government’s efforts to relocate its base from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, but to give people in the Central Zone an opportunity to discuss and air their views on how the country can maintain the existing peace.”