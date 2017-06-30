By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Global Education Link Ltd (GEL) is in final stages of negotiations with Indian and Chinese universities to offer short courses on industrialisation to Tanzanians.

According to GEL project manager Medard Sotta, the aim is to have more skilled personnel to speed up the attainment of Tanzania’s industrialisation goal.

Mr Sotta was speaking on Thursday at the GEL pavilion during the 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF).

He said already Lovely Professional University of India had agreed to offer short courses and what was awaited was the signing of an agreement.

GEL is also facilitating negotiations between the National Institute of Transport and Shenyang Aerospace University on offering exchange programmes. Students pursuing a four-year bachelor degree will spend two years studying in Tanzania and one in China.

“This aims at helping Tanzanians to acquire knowledge to assist the government in its industrialisation plan,” he said.

He said 5,000 students had been linked with universities abroad since the organisation was founded in 2006. Most students chose health courses.

The DITF, whose theme is ‘Promotion of Trade for Industrial Development’ started on June 28 and ends on July 8.