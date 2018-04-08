Tanzanian journalist injured, thrown into a trench in Dar

By Deogratus Kamagi, @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A journalist with The Guardian Limited, Mr Finnigan Wa Simbeye, was today, Sunday, April 08, 2018, found unconscious in a trench in Bunju, Dar es Salaam, in circumstances that remain a subject of police investigations.

Until 10:30 AM, the Kinondoni Regional Police (RPC) Commander Murilo Jumanne was still not aware of the incident.

“I have not been informed about the incident. Give me some time so I can find out,” he told The Citizen.

Mr Wa Simbeye’s wife, Rosemary Mirondo, told The Citizen that her husband left home yesterday (Saturday) but he never returned until some people phoned to tell her that he (Wa Simbeye) has been found unconscious in a trench.