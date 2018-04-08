By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Dr Harrison Mwakyembe said on Friday, April 7, 2018 that the 1994 Rwanda Genocide offers vital lessons for East African Community (EAC) partner states to embrace peaceful coexistence.

Between 500,000 and one million Tutsis, moderate Hutus and Twas are estimated to have been killed during the 100-day period from 7 April to mid-July 1994 in the Rwandan genocide which also known as the genocide against the Tutsi.

"The video documentaries that we have watched today as we reflect on the 1994 genocide have taught us lessons on the importance of embracing peace and harmony in our countries," he said.

Dr Mwakyembe was addressing participants at the commemoration event to mark the 24th International Day of Rwanda Genocide against Tutsi in Dar es Salaam.

The event, organized by United Nations in Tanzania, attracted various leaders and hundreds of Rwandans who live in Tanzania.

To mark the 24th anniversary of the genocide, various documentary video testimonies of genocide survivors were screened, with participants observing silence in respect of the victims of the tragedy.

Delivering speech on behalf of the UN Secretary General Mr António Guterres, the UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Tanzania Mr Alvaro Rodriguez said states have a fundamental responsibility to protect their populations from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

"I am deeply concerned over the rise of racism, hate speech and xenophobia around the world. These base manifestations of human cruelty provide the bleeding ground for far more evil acts," he said.