Tanzanian seized in Kenya with Sh2bn gold bars

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. The Kenya Revenue Authority says it has intercepted gold worth Ksh100 million (about Tsh2 billion) and arrested a Tanzanian national in Nairobi in connection with the consignment.

In a statement, the authority on Wednesday said it had seized 32,255.50 grammes of gold bars at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Also found on the 46-year-old suspect was an accompanying invoice of $859,890.

“The suspect was seized following intelligence alert. He had arrived at JKIA at 1505hrs on Friday, 16th February, on board Precision Airlines from Mwanza via Kilimanjaro and was heading to Dubai aboard Kenya Airways,” the statement by Kenya’s taxman said.



A team of officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation accompanied by Revenue Protection Service Officers took statements from the suspect.





“The transportation of goods is contrary to provisions of the East Africa Community, Customs Management Act 2004 Section 85(3) and Second Schedule Part B(4),” KRA said.

This section of the law restricts the transiting of unwrought precious metals and precious stones across the region.

The gold bars are now under the custody of KRA, Customs and Border Control as officers investigate the case.