Tanzanian to head AU office in S.Sudan

By Citizen Reporter news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Ms Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has appointed Mr Joram Mukama Biswaro from Tanzania as her special representative as well as head of the AU Liaison Office in South Sudan (Auloss). Mr Biswaro succeeds compatriot Brigadier General Sara Thomas Rwambali.

The AU said in a statement that the appointment of Mr Biswaro came at a critical time in the history of South Sudan as the continental body AU reinforces its engagement in the country, which has been embroiled in internal strife since December 2013.

“The chairperson is confident that he will leverage his extensive experience to enhance the pivotal role of the AULOSS in supporting the complex political and security processes in South Sudan and enhance the AU’s overall objective, in partnership with regional and international actors, in finding a sustainable solution to the challenges of peace, security and development in the country,” the statement posted on the AU website said.

The new AU representative has held various senior positions in the Tanzanian Foreign Affairs ministry from 1973 to 2013, serving as his country’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Latin America and the Caribbean and the Permanent Representative to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

Mr Biswaro is said to have played a crucial role in the transformation process from the OAU to the AU and, as chair of the AU Peace and Security Council, visited several hot spots on the continent.

He also participated in OAU/AU election observer missions to Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya.

Mr Biswaro is also an accomplished scholar who has published extensively on issues of regional integration, multi-party democracy and conflict management.

He has published seven books, co-authored several others and a number of articles. One of his famous works is an academic paper titled The Quest for Regional integration in Africa, Latin America and Beyond in the Twenty First Century: Experience, Progress and Prospects.

Mr Biswaro is a board member of the Journal of African and International Law, founding member of the Association of Africa’s Regional Integration and Chair of Pan-Africanism and African Renaissance Centre.