Sunday, February 11, 2018

Tanzanian wins coveted award at beer maker’s event

Waziri Jemedari

Waziri Jemedari 

In Summary

Plant managers and members of the technical team from AB InBev plants across the globe - who were on a four-day Voyage Plant Optimization Conference (VPO) – settled on  Mr Jemedari as one who has shown best practices in leadership, managing costs, never taking short cuts and acting as an owner.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. A manager at Mbeya plant for Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), Mr Waziri Jemedari, has won a coveted award from the firm’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev).

 

Plant managers and members of the technical team from AB InBev plants across the globe - who were on a four-day Voyage Plant Optimization Conference (VPO) – settled on  Mr Jemedari as one who has shown best practices in leadership, managing costs, never taking short cuts and acting as an owner.

He was thus recognized as AB InBev 2017 Owners during an event that ended at the weekend.

 

“He demonstrates the best VPO practices, best performance as well as high motivated and engaged workforce with a high-performance culture. This is why AB InBev awarded him the prestigious award,” the company said in a statement at the weekend.

 

The AB InBev technical vice president for Africa, Mt Trevor Sanderson and TBL Group’s technical head - who doubles as AB InBev technical director for East Africa, Johan Gouws – were also present at the event.

According to Mr Gouws, the VPO was introduced by TBL last year with the intention of improving efficiency and its implementation has been done in Dar e salaam, Mbeya, Mwanza and Arusha plants.

