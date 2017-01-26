Thursday, January 26, 2017

Tanzanian youth warned against discrimination, hatred

In Summary

  • The warning was issued by German Ambassadors’ consul and press officer Susan Keller at the British Council Hall during the commemoration of the victims of the Holocaust themed “Holocaust Remembrance: Educating for a Better Future.”
Advertisement

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian youth have been warned against being involved in discrimination, disrespect and hatred.

The warning was issued by German Ambassadors’ consul and press officer Susan Keller at the British Council Hall during the commemoration of the victims of the Holocaust themed “Holocaust Remembrance: Educating for a Better Future.”

“We have to be critical, stay alert of what other people try to convince us to believe in,” Ms Keller addressed the group of youth and civil society representatives during the event.


advertisement

In The Headlines

3  hours ago

Ugandan Premier urges policy makers to push for EAC integration

Uganda Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda has implored on the policy makers within the region to

3  hours ago

UNFPA donates Sh73m equipment to police

United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) has donated equipment worth of Tsh73.7m to support

  • News
    Simon Group pays for lion’s share in UDA  
  • News
    Tanzania eyes Sh2.5 trillion World Bank lending  
  • News
    Panicky parents calmed over Feza Schools closure reports  