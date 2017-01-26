Tanzanian youth warned against discrimination, hatred

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian youth have been warned against being involved in discrimination, disrespect and hatred.
The warning was issued by German Ambassadors’ consul and press officer Susan Keller at the British Council Hall during the commemoration of the victims of the Holocaust themed “Holocaust Remembrance: Educating for a Better Future.”
“We have to be critical, stay alert of what other people try to convince us to believe in,” Ms Keller addressed the group of youth and civil society representatives during the event.