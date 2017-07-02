By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians have been urged to purchase locally-manufactured goods to enable small-scale entrepreneurs to contribute effectively to middle-income economy growth through industrialisation.

This was said by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Prof Adolf Mkenda, during a skin and hide exhibition at the 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) on Sunday.

Prof Mkenda also assured Tanzanians that the fifth phase of government would continue supporting and creating a conducive business environment to empower skin and hide producers.

“We will continue encouraging small-scale entrepreneurs to produce local commodities and be more innovative to attract the international market,” he said.

He revealed that the government through the Parastatal Pensions Fund (PPF) signed a contract with Karanga Prison to produce shoe soles and ensure there was production of raw materials in the country instead of depending on imports.

For his part, Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) director general Edwin Rutageruka said the government intended to empower skin and hide producers to ensure they benefitted adequately from their labour.