Tanzanite auction collects Sh1.8bn

Mirerani. A total of Sh1.84 billion was collected during the auctioning of tanzanite gemstones, which was held in Mirerani in Simanjiro for the first time.

The auction third tanzanite gamestone auction was held in Mirerani for the first time following an order by President John Magufuli during his September tour. The mineral, which was auctioned came from Tanzanite One, which is in partnership with State Mineral Corporation (Stamico). The auction was held at Naisinyai Village.

A total of 47,201 grams of the gemstone was sold during the auction, according to mineral commissioner Benjamin Mchwampaka.

Mr Mchwampaka said the government is expected to get Sh128.9 million as royalty from the sale.

He explained that a total of 60 companies from 7 countries--Tanzania, Sri-Lanka, Hong Kong, India, China, USA and Thailand--participated in the auctioning.

Mineral deputy minister Stanslaus Nyongo, who was a chief guest, said the government made the decision to auction the mineral at Mirerani to prevent people from smuggling it away.

The auction, was run for four consecutive days from December 18 to 21, this year.

The third international auction involved raw tanzanite minerals and lapidary ones. The immediate past auction conducted in the City of Arusha that the tanzanite worth $4,163, 562.13 were sold.