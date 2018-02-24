Tanzanite miners register for national IDs

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Simanjiro. Small-scale tanzanite miners at Mererani have started registering for the national identification that will give them access to the mines.

This comes after the National Service has built a wall surrounding the mines following an order by President John Magufuli.

Speaking to The Citizen on Saturday 24 February, the head of the National Identification Authority (Nida) in Manyara Region, Mr Emmanuel Joshua, said the exercise has received positive response from the small-scale miners.

“The registration is being done at plot B (Opec) and D. We are hoping to have the work done smoothly,” he said.

Small-scale miners hailed the government’s decision to issue them national IDs.