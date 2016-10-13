Tap into Katavi Park potential: DCs

Mpanda. Investors have been encouraged to establish accommodation facilities in the region, to exploit the potential of Katavi National Park.

The call was made separately by Mpanda and Mlele district commissioners, during an exclusive interview with The Citizen recently.

Despite its vastness and being home to white giraffes, the park currently doesn’t attract as many visitors as it should. Mlele DC Ms Rachiel Kasanda said: “We are facing a shortage of accommodation facilities. The government is trying its best to create an attractive environment, but due to financial constraints we are banking on investors to chip in.”