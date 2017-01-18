Tarime approves Sh29b for 2017/18 fiscal year

By The Citizen

Tarime. District councillors have approved Sh29 billion for the 2017/18 fiscal year. Acting chairman Bashir Abdalah said yesterday that they were set to collect over Sh1 billion from internal sources.

He noted that over Sh378 million would be set aside for improvement of the health sector.

Nkende councillor Daniel Komote said most of the development projects had been stalled due to budgetary constraints. He called on the government to release funds on time to enable the council attain development goals. Tarime Urban MP Esther Matiko said the lack of access to clean and safe water has been a long standing problem in her area of jurisdiction.