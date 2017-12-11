Tarime plans land survey to end conflicts

Tarime. Plans are afoot for the North Mara Community Trust Fund to carry out a land survey in five Tarime villages.

The exercise, which will involve more than 10,000 plots, is projected to cost over Sh500 million.

The villages earmarked for the survey are Kerende, Nyangoto, Nyamwaga, Genkuru and Kewanja, all from Nyamongo in the district.



Speaking to The Citizen on Sunday the firm’s manager, Mr John Wegama said the survey would start in January, 2018 and that it would run for the next six months.

“We have decided to carry out the survey in order to end land conflicts in the district. We believe that surveying all land will be help minimise or end altogether the conflicts,” he said.

Due to protracted land disputes, he said, real owners have failed to seek loans from various financial institutions, a situation which mitigates fright against poverty alleviation.



Mr Wegama said the area has more than 30,000 people, adding that it has qualified to become a township authority, but it has not been declared because of various factors including the land survey.



According to him, besides the conflicts between villagers, there are also reported cases of the villagers fighting for land with the Acacia North Mara Goldmine.

"Since the government has no plan to conduct a survey, we have decided to carry it out at our own cost. The wananchi will be issued with title deeds, which we believe will help end conflicts here,” he said.