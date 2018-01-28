Tasaf beneficiaries appeal for more funds

Morogoro. Poor families that receive conditional cash transfers through the third phase of Tanzania Social Action Fund (Tasaf III) have asked for additional funding to expand and improve their enterprises, which have improved their lives significantly.

Speaking when receiving the funding, members of families from Mbuyuni and Kauzeni in Morogoro municipality that benefit from the fund said that although the funds had saved them from the jaws of poverty, they needed more help to expand their enterprises.

Anatalia Thomas, one of the beneficiaries of Tasaf III, called on the organization to boost his funding from the current Sh40,000 to enable him to start a poultry and goat rearing project as well as a food vending business.

“I don’t even have an enclosure for my ducks..I share my room with the. During the day they roam the streets freely and sometimes end up being stolen of beaten to death… If I had money I would buld them a suitable structure,” said Anatalia.

However, he credited the Tasaf funding for changing his life to the extent that he could now afford three meals per day, educate two out of 12 grandsons that he lives with and join the Community Health Fund (CHF).

Karista Lawrence, another beneficiary from Kauzeni Ward, if he got additional funds he would expand his land and engage in mixed cropping.